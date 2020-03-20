The Big Story: Exclusive with homebound Singaporean students in Manchester; airlines in crisis amid coronavirus outbreak

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Friday's episode (March 20), we look at the aviation industry, which is set to take a major hit because of the increasing number of travel restrictions due to the pandemic. We speak to James Walton, the transportation, hospitality, and services sector leader at Deloitte South-east Asia for more.

In the US, California orders nearly 40 million residents to stay home amid the outbreak. US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh discusses the situation there.

In Beyond Our Borders, we explore other news that are making headlines around the world. The number of deaths in Italy overtakes those in China, China reports no new local cases for the second straight day, Malaysia to deploy the army to enforce its movement control order, former Malaysian premier Mahathir Mohamad under self-quarantine, and Japan's deputy prime minister saying that the Tokyo games are "cursed".

In an exclusive, we speak to three Singaporean students in Manchester about their plans to return home after the Education Ministry issued a directive recalling all overseas students at institutes of higher learning.

