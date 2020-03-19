The Big Story: Exclusive with Covid-19 patient in isolation ward; schools and kindergartens to reopen on Monday

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Thursday's episode (March 19), we speak to senior education correspondent Sandra Davie on the announcement that schools will reopen on Monday, as scheduled, after the March holidays. In addition, staff and students who return from overseas from March 14 will have to isolate for 14 days.

In an exclusive, we speak to Mr Raymond Sim, a pastor at Lighthouse Evangelism Church, who is currently in an isolation ward at National University Hospital. He is Singapore's case 227.

It is the second day of Malaysia's lockdown, and we speak to Malaysia correspondent Nadirah Rodzi on the situation over there, as the Johor government says it hopes to reopen the border with Singapore in a few days.

In Beyond Our Borders, we explore other news that are making headlines around the world. Europe passes China in terms of confirmed cases and deaths, a Tablighi Jama'at event cancelled in Indonesia, Qantas to stop all international flights, and an International Labour Organisation study warns the pandemic could make 25 million people jobless.

Topics covered in previous episodes include Singaporeans being advised to defer all non-essential travel for 30 days and Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin's new Cabinet.