The Big Story: Exclusive interview with Masagos Zulkifli on safe distancing rules; welfare of foreign workers in S'pore

In Friday's episode (April 24), Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli discusses hot-button issues including why people are still breaking safe distancing rules, and the rise in the number of enforcement officers as well as safe distancing ambassadors being abused.

As Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs, Mr Masagos also talks about the reaction of the Malay-Muslim community to the unprecedented step to close mosques in Singapore, and how the community will observe Ramadan amid the circuit breaker.

We also speak to the executive director of Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC), Mr Bernard Menon, on the steps taken to ensure foreign workers here get sufficient help and support.

US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh rounds up the episode with a discussion on the situation in the United States, as states continue to see anti-lockdown protests, and whether small businesses can survive as a US$484 billion (S$690 billion) relief Bill is passed in Congress.

