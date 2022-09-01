The Big Story: Ex-Malaysian PM Najib's wife Rosmah gets 10 years' jail, fined $303m for corruption

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, was sentenced to 10 years' jail and fined RM970 million ($303 million) for corruption on Thursday, just over a week after her husband was jailed after Malaysia's highest court affirmed his corruption conviction.

Rosmah, 70, was found guilty by Malaysia's High Court of soliciting a total of RM194 million (S$61 million) in bribes to help solar energy firm Jepak Holdings secure a RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project for hundreds of schools in Sarawak in 2016.

The sentence is suspended pending her appeal against conviction. She is allowed to remain out on bail, which has been maintained at RM2 million.

In other headlines, companies found to have unsafe work conditions or poor risk controls may be barred from hiring new foreign workers.

In sounding the warning, Singapore's Ministry of Manpower said that bosses of these companies will also need to personally account for these lapses.

The new measures are part of a six-month heightened safety period that kicked off on Thursday - a significant move to stem a worrying rise in the number of work-related deaths and injuries this year.

Separately, in a Facebook post on Thursday, Law Minister K. Shanmugam has stressed that national swimmers Joseph Schooling and Amanda Lim had been treated the same way as others.

Responding to perceptions that both were let off lightly after they were investigated for the consumption of cannabis, he wrote: "In the cases of Schooling and Amanda, there was no clear evidence that they were currently taking drugs - the evidence was inconclusive. Their urine tests were negative. (They were, however, honest and admitted to having taken drugs in the past.)

"Amanda had a drug utensil - and she was warned for that.

"Schooling, based on the law, was handed over to Mindef, since he is a full time NSF. Mindef decided on the steps to be taken, and has announced what it has decided."