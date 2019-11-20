The Big Story: Ex-GM of AMKTC jailed, options narrow for last HK campus protesters and using tech for workplace sabotage

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday's (Nov 20) episode, senior political correspondent Tham Yuen-C talks about the former general manager of Ang Mo Kio Town Council being jailed.

Regional correspondent Elizabeth Law will then talk about narrowing options for the last Hong Kong campus protesters.

Afterwards, Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh will talk about Malaysia's economic corridor plan, and what this means for the high-speed rail.

Lastly, journalist Cheryl Teh shares more about technology and workplace sabotage.

In a new segment of the show called #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow will share more on the stories that are trending on the Internet.

On Wednesday's segment, she will talk about Marie Kondo getting flak for putting products on her new online shop, the Lions beating Yemen in a World Cup qualifier match and panda Bei Bei who has left Washington for China.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the two servicemen fined over Aloysius Pang's death, lessons from the Hong Kong situation for Singapore and tackling vice in housing estates.