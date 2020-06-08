The Big Story: Ensuring a safe GE amid Covid-19; interview with DPM Heng on S'pore's economy

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Monday's episode (June 8), we will bring you a one-on-one interview by associate editor Vikram Khanna with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Singapore's economic challenges amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

DPM Heng talks about how the country can recover from the downturn, as well as the measures to strengthen Singapore's fiscal position and rebuild reserves.

We will also share details of the contingency plans drawn up by the Elections Department on safety measures during Nomination and Polling proceedings at the next General Election.

Stories covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the spike in Covid-19 community cases and the concerns over housing foreign workers in residential areas.