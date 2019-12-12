The Big Story: Employment growth in Q3, S'pore's top Google searches and Ramli Sarip's version of Majulah Singapura

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Thursday's (Dec 12) episode, journalist Aw Cheng Wei talks about the Ministry of Manpower's report about employment and unemployment rates in Q3.

Correspondent Yip Wai Yee will then talk about Singaporeans' top Google searches this year.

Lastly, music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi will discuss Ramli Sarip coming out to defend his new rendition of Majulah Singapura.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Rachel Quek looks at the stories trending online.

In Thursday's segment, she talks about the closure of Home-Fix's stores, Apple CEO Tim Cook's visit to Singapore and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's icy start to the elections.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the new safety training course for Grab delivery riders, Team Singapore's SEA Games performance and a $160,000 banana artwork.