The Big Story: Employers should raise salaries in ‘fair and sustainable’ way amid inflation, uncertainties, says NWC

As inflation continues to eat away at each dollar and push up the cost of living, the National Wages Council (NWC) has called on employers to raise salaries for employees in guidelines released on Monday (Nov 14).

At the same time, the NWC, which is a tripartite body comprising representatives from the employers, the trade unions and the Government, recognises that businesses are facing rising costs and uncertain business prospects, so any wage increases should be “fair and sustainable”, it said.

In a bid to narrow the income gap, the council also set out wage guidelines for lower-wage workers. Those earning a gross monthly wage of up to $2,200, which covers about a fifth of full-time employed residents, should receive salary increments of 5.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent for the year ahead.

NTUC assistant secretary-general Desmond Choo joins the programme to discuss these wage guidelines.