The Big Story: Employers should not make Covid-19 jabs compulsory, say tripartite partners

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM), National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), and Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) have issued a joint advisory on Covid-19 vaccination in the workplace.

Among the guidelines include that employers should not make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for staff. However, those in higher-risk settings may make vaccination a requirement as part of company policy.

Executive director of the Singapore Human Resources Institute, Mr Alvin Goh, weighs in on this announcement.

Meanwhile, thousands in Singapore who had allergic reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines used in the country's national inoculation programme will be offered Sinovac jabs by the Government, as part of a study to understand the immunity offered by different vaccines.

About 3,600 people who were allergic to the first dose of the mRNA vaccines have been contacted, and more than 1,400 have indicated interest in the programme.

Journalist Hariz Baharudin shares more.

Separately, even as the National Day Parade returns to the Marina Bay floating platform this year, Singaporeans are still in for a treat as celebrations are set to take place across the island.

Crowd favourites like the Red Lions, the aerial display by the RSAF helicopters and fighter jets, and fireworks displays will be featured in the heartlands.

Also on the show, sports correspondent David Lee looks ahead at the matches for the quarter finals of Euro 2020.