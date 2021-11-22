The Big Story: Eateries in S'pore welcome back groups of up to 5 people vaccinated against Covid-19

Catch up on the hottest topics on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Up to five fully vaccinated people from different households can dine together at restaurants and eateries starting Monday (Nov 22), up from two previously.

Journalist Cheow Sue-Ann reports live from The Assembly Ground, a cafe in Cineleisure at Dhoby Ghaut, on how the eatery is preparing to welcome bigger groups of diners.

Meanwhile, Mr Keith Chua, vice president of the Restaurant Association of Singapore, shares more on his members' reaction to the easing of measures.

Separately, infectious diseases experts have questioned the need for continued widespread enforcement of TraceTogether and SafeEntry rules as Singapore moves towards more targeted contact tracing and living with endemic Covid-19.

Associate Professor Alex Cook, vice-dean of research at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, shares his views on this development.

Also on the show, political correspondent Linette Lai highlights key points raised in Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's speech at the Asean-China summit.