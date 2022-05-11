The Big Story: Each S'porean household to get $100 CDC vouchers from Wednesday

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

All Singaporean households can now collect $100 worth of Community Development Council vouchers to spend at more than 16,000 participating heartland merchants and hawkers.

In addition, $200 more in vouchers will be disbursed in early 2023, and another $200 in 2024, with major supermarkets roped in for the next two years.

The latest vouchers will benefit up to 1.22 million Singaporean households. They can be collected digitally from Wednesday (May 11), and can be used until Dec 31 together with the vouchers released last year.

In other headlines, pencak silat exponent Iqbal Abdul Rahman clinched Singapore's first gold of the Hanoi SEA Games on Wednesday after a victory over Thailand's Ilyas Sadara in the men's artistic singles (Tunggal) final.

Iqbal, 28, garnered an average score of 9.960 from 10 judges in the final at the Bac Tu Liem Gymnasium to see off his opponent who scored 9.930.

A world champion and four-time Asian Championships gold medallist, this was Iqbal's first SEA Games triumph after five unsuccessful tries.

Separately, a Bentley driver who allegedly endangered a 62-year-old security guard's safety outside Red Swastika School in January was charged in court on Wednesday with one count of causing hurt by performing a rash act.

Neo Hong Chye, 61, is also accused of driving the vehicle without insurance coverage.

His son, Glynn Neo Jia, 28, was also charged on Wednesday with one count each of altering the licence plate number of the Bentley and allowing his father to use the car without insurance coverage.

And don't miss this week's Living Well segment with journalist Amrita Kaur. She offers tips on how to deal with the challenges of returning to the workplace.