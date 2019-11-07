The Big Story: E-scooter ban, marijuana and its dangers, and Mahathir's succession plans

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow and Dylan Ang, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Thursday's (Nov 7) episode, journalist Toh Ting Wei will speak about food delivery drivers' concerns about the e-scooter ban.

Senior correspondent Zaihan Mohamed Yusof will discuss marijuana and its dangers.

Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh will talk about Dr Mahathir Mohamad's statement that he will not step down as Malaysia's prime minister until he has resolved the problems facing the country.

Topics covered in previous episodes include how a phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean Dipole is likely causing the dry spell in Singapore; new government measures to encourage parenthood and marriage; the instances where people have to give their NRIC details under stricter rules from Sept 1; and how the growing presence of virtual restaurants and ghost kitchens by food delivery apps disrupt the food and beverage scene here.