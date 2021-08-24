The Big Story: Dunearn Road hit by flash flood for 2nd time this year; Tokyo Paralympic Games kick off

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

More rain pelted western Singapore in three hours on Tuesday (Aug 24) morning than the country had previously recorded for the whole month of August.

National water agency PUB said the heaviest rainfall recorded was at Bukit Panjang Road rainfall station, which saw 159.8mm of rainfall from 7.50am to 10.40am.

The heavy rain on Tuesday morning brought about a flash flood that caused roads to become impassable in Dunearn Road between Sime Darby Centre and Binjai Park. PUB said the flood subsided within 40 minutes.

This is the second time this year that a flash flood has occurred in Dunearn Road near Sime Darby Centre. On April 17, heavy rain caused a similar incident.

Science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan talks about why the area is seeing a repeat of flooding. She also shares more on Singapore's infrastructure to guard against flooding.

Meanwhile, Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games kick off on Tuesday. Ten Team Singapore para-athletes are set to compete across six games.

Writing a message of encouragement on his Facebook page, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong noted the para-athletes' sacrifice and hard work "to make it to this pinnacle event for sports".

He added: "Not only have they trained relentlessly, but they have spent their lives overcoming peoples' expectations of the differently-abled. Now, they will represent Singapore at the Paralympics.

Assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath shares why the Paralympic Games matter and the message the Games put across.