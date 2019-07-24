The Big Story: Drivers hacking ride-hailing apps, and PMD safety certification deadline under review

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

In Wednesday's (July 24) episode, The New Paper journalist David Sun will talk about the modified apps of ride-hailing firms such as Grab and Gojek that some private-hire drivers here have been using to cheat the system.

Journalists Cara Wong and Toh Ting Wei will discuss the Land Transport Authority's end-2020 deadline that will ban all personal mobility devices (PMDs) without a safety certification on public paths and whether it will be brought forward.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users, the Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene, the impact of the United States-China trade war on Singapore, WhatsApp's security flaw, Pakatan Harapan's report card, MPs on protection against sexual misconduct on university campuses, and a Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.