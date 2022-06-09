The Big Story: Driver busted alcohol limit, was speeding before Tanjong Pagar crash

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

The coroner's inquiry into the deaths of five men who were in a fiery car crash in Tanjong Pagar on Feb 13 last year heard that the white BMW M4 had hit speeds of up to 148kmh before the accident.

The speed limit for the stretch along Tanjong Pagar Road is 50kmh, Senior Staff Sergeant Muhammad Firdaus Suleiman testified on Thursday (June 9) before State Coroner Adam Nakhoda.

The Traffic Police investigator added that four different people had taken turns to drive the car.

Separately, prices for Housing Board resale flats edged up for the 23rd consecutive month in May even as fewer units changed hands, according to flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX released on Thursday. This suggests that demand is continuing to outstrip supply.

In May, Pasir Ris and Woodlands, a non-mature estate, lodged their first million-dollar HDB resale flats.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has issued a statement warning people against using skin cream "Star Cream", after the product was found to contain a potent steroid that could lead to adverse health effects after prolonged use.

This comes after a four-month-old infant developed Cushing's syndrome, a hormonal disorder that leads to excessive production of the stress hormone cortisol.

In other news, Asia's top security summit returns to Singapore this weekend after a two-year pandemic hiatus, with the first face-to-face meeting between American and Chinese defence leaders and Russia's invasion of Ukraine among the most anticipated items on the agenda.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is also scheduled to deliver on Saturday a special virtual address at the Shangri-La Dialogue, which is organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

