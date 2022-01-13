The Big Story: Driver and son narrowly escape car that catches fire outside Maris Stella High School

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

A black Mercedes-Benz burst into flames outside Maris Stella High School along Bartley Road at about 7.30am on Thursday (Jan 13), minutes after its driver and her son sensed that something was amiss and left the vehicle.

The driver, who wanted to be known only as Ms Quek, told The Straits Times that she was ferrying her son - a Primary 1 pupil - to the school when the incident happened.

The Straits Times executive photographer Kua Chee Siong, who was in the vicinity at the time of the incident, tells The Big Story what he witnessed.

In other local headlines, travellers who are part of Singapore Airlines' (SIA) frequent flyer programmes will get another extension to the expiry dates of their miles and statuses, amid ongoing border restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SIA said on Thursday that all KrisFlyer miles that are expiring in 2022 will be automatically extended by six months at a time, at the end of each period.

In other headlines - Australia on Thursday reported its biggest pandemic caseload, with a runaway Omicron outbreak driving up hospitalisation rates.

The surge has also put severe strain on supply chains, forcing the authorities to ease quarantine rules for more workers.

ST's Sydney-based Australia correspondent Jonathan Pearlman shares the latest on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

And don't miss out on this week's Life Picks. Arts correspondent Toh Wen Li recommends events to catch at the Singapore Art Week which starts on Friday, while food correspondent Eunice Quek discusses the best takeaway or delivery dining options for the Chinese New Year.

Senior correspondent Chantal Sajan shares more about Insta-worthy business parks in Singapore.