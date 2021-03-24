The Big Story: Drawing a line between school orientation activities and hazing

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The High Court has ordered blogger and financial adviser Leong Sze Hian to pay Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong $133,000 for defamation.

The sum includes $100,000 in general damages and $33,000 in aggravated damages.

Mr Leong was sued for sharing, on his Facebook page, an article from the Malaysian news site The Coverage that falsely linked PM Lee to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal in Malaysia.

Separately, Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) has said that it has identified the students involved in an alleged hazing incident that occurred on the school grounds.

This comes after the police said on Tuesday (March 23) that it was investigating a group of NP students over an alleged harassment case that was captured on video.

We speak to Dr Tan Ern Ser from the Department of Sociology at the National University of Singapore (NUS). He shares more on the practice of initiation and hazing.

Also joining us on the show is ST's senior political correspondent Grace Ho. She weighs in on the findings from a study by the Institute of Policy Studies. It found, among other things, that younger and locally-born citizens are less likely to feel confident in state institutions and the Government.

We also share other news in Singapore and around the world.