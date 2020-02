SINGAPORE - In the wake of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's decision to resign, The Straits Times Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh discusses the implications for Malaysia and where this leaves Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Dr Mahathir submitted his resignation by letter to the King on Monday (Feb 24), after which the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition saw the departure of dozens of lawmakers that left it short of a majority in Parliament.

