The Big Story: DPM Lawrence Wong launches road map for a Singapore that 'benefits many, not a few'

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (June 28) called on Singaporeans to offer ideas to shape the future of Singapore, which he described as at a crossroads post-Covid-19.

Their contributions will be part of a Forward Singapore road map to be released in the middle of next year that will set out both policy recommendations and how various parts of society can better contribute to the nation's shared goals, based on its values of a united people and a society that is just and equal.

The year-long Forward Singapore exercise will be led by Mr Wong and will have six pillars headed by his fellow fourth-generation leaders, in areas such as jobs, housing and health.

Opinion editor Grace Ho shares more details.

Separately, the father of the 18-month-old toddler who died from Covid-19 on Monday said his son had fought for his life in his last days.

"Today, my strong, brave son passed on to the next world after fighting for his life," Mr Farath Shba wrote on LinkedIn.

The boy's death is the first death here caused by Covid-19 in a patient below 12 years old.

Paediatrician Dr Lim Yang Chern from Thomson Paediatric Centre talks about children and encephalitis.

In other news, there is a moderate risk of severe haze affecting Singapore and the region this year, due to rising agricultural commodity prices which could fuel the expansion of oil palm plantations, a local think-tank said on Tuesday.