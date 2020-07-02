The Big Story: DPM Heng's reply to Dr Chee's 10m population claim; Opposition react to NCMP scheme

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On today's episode (July 2), Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat replied to Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Dr Chee Soon Juan's 10 million population claim, saying that the government has no such target.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Manpower also refutes the Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) figure of 100,000 jobless local PMETs (Professionals, Managers, Executives and Technicians).

Opposition parties also react to the Government's Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) scheme.

We speak to correspondent Danson Cheong, as he discusses the significance of such developments.

