The Big Story: DPM Heng on S'pore's progress in combating Covid-19; Trump makes surprise visit to supporters

On Monday (Oct 5), Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat outlined Singapore's plans to get through Covid-19 pandemic and emerge stronger.

These include further enhancements to support schemes to help firms in both hard-hit sectors and those which are growing.

There will also be additional support for newborns, to help aspiring parents who have postponed their plans to have children due to the financial uncertainty brought about by the pandemic. This one-off support measure will be on top of the Baby Bonus Cash Gift.

Separately, the Ministry of Manpower will review its framework of penalties for employers who illegally deploy their foreign domestic workers.

Action will be taken against employers in similar cases as the one involving former maid Parti Liyani, regardless of whether they are aware of the illegal deployment.

Singapore editor Zakir Hussain will weigh in on today's Parliament proceedings.

Meanwhile, a Covid-19 diagnosis did not stop United States President Donald Trump from making an appearance outside the hospital where he was being treated for the virus in a "surprise visit" to his backers.

We will speak to foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar on the latest regarding Mr Trump's condition and the impact on his presidential campaign.