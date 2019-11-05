The Big Story: DPM Heng calls on Workers' Party MPs to recuse themselves from AHTC financial matters; Day 1 of e-scooter ban

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Tuesday's (Nov 5) episode, news editor Zakir Hussain discusses the motion moved by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in Parliament to call on Workers' Party MPs to recuse themselves from all financial matters at the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC), and how this will play out in the coming general election.

Journalist Toh Ting Wei describes the situation on the ground on the first day of the ban on electric scooters on public footpaths, and how food delivery companies are helping affected workers.

In a new segment of the show called #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Dylan Ang shares more on the stories that are trending on the Internet.

Today, he talks about the doctor who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend after she refused to have sex with him; a man who filmed himself hitting and setting his dog's fur on fire; and Malaysian fugitive Jho Low who is believed to have used multiple passports to criss-cross the globe.

