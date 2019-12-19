The Big Story: Donald Trump's impeachment, survey on public's attitudes towards migrant workers, and gang renunciation programme

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Thursday's (Dec 19) episode, foreign editor Jeremy Au Yong talks about President Donald Trump's impeachment, and the likelihood of his conviction and removal from office aftera Senate trial next month.

Next, assistant business editor Joanna Seow shares more on the findings of a new survey that looks at the public's attitudes towards migrant workers in Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

Lastly, senior correspondent Zaihan Mohamed Yusof shares more about the Gang Renunciation Programme in Changi Prison by Singapore Prison Service that helps gang members sever all ties with the secret societies they once belonged to.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Dylan Ang will look at the stories trending online.

In Thursday's segment, he will talk about an 8-year-old being named the highest paid YouTuber in 2019, the Gojek driver who kicked his passenger off a ride and a Japanese journalist's win in rape case.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the Conservative Party's landslide win at the British election, Singapore Athletics' reaction to criticism over its poor outing at the SEA Games and simulator training for all learner motorists from Dec 16.