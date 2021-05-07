The Big Story: Discrimination faced by TTSH staff 'distressing', says PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Staff at Tan Tock Seng Hospital who have been fighting Covid-19 have also faced discrimination from members of the public, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday (May 7).

"People are understandably fearful, but it is no less distressing to see," he said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, four new Covid-19 cases in the community were among the 25 infections confirmed on Friday (May 7). The remaining 21 were imported, and placed on stay-home notice when they arrived in Singapore.

There has been no uptick in heart attacks or strokes among vaccinated people, and no evidence that the Covid-19 vaccines used here can directly cause them, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Thursday.

HSA also found that serious reactions to Covid-19 vaccinations are rare, affecting four in 100,000 here.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, Dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore, shares more on the findings.

Separately, Singapore passports will be valid for 10 years, up from the current five. This will be the case for citizens over 16 years old who apply for their passports on or after Oct 1, 2021. The fee remains unchanged at $70.

We also share other news in Singapore, and around the world.