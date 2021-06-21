The Big Story: Dining in resumes in S'pore, but customers still opting for takeaways

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Dining in resumed for groups of up to two on Monday (June 21). Some stallholders ST spoke to shared that while many patrons continue to opt for takeaways, they expect to see more people dining in over the coming days.

Meanwhile, restaurants are experiencing a similarly slow start. Mr Ricky Ng, owner and managing director of Blue Lotus Concepts International, shares more about his restaurant's reopening experience.

Separately, there were 16 Covid-19 cases confirmed at noon on Monday in Singapore. Of these, 13 were in the community, of which five are unlinked. There were no new cases in the dormitories. The remaining three cases were imported.

In related news, mandatory Covid-19 tests have begun for residents from seven Housing Board blocks in Redhill Lane and Redhill Close. This comes after viral fragments were found in wastewater samples collected from some blocks. The affected blocks are 81, 82 and 83 Redhill Lane; and 87, 88, 89 and 90 Redhill Close.

We will also share the latest news from Singapore and around the world.