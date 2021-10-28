The Big Story: Digital ICs can be used for public services in S'pore from Nov 1

Catch up on the hottest topics on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

From Monday (Nov 1), all government agencies will accept digital ICs when individuals use or apply for public services in person. For instance, it can be used for patient registration, to register at government buildings for entry, to borrow books from public libraries, to collect passports, as well as to book Housing Board flats and pick up the keys.

Mr Tan Chee Hau, the director of the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office's planning and prioritisation directorate, addresses security concerns about digital ICs. He also shares the Government's plans on getting more private sector companies on board this initiative.

In other local news, UOL Group and Singapore Land Group have clinched a tender to purchase Watten Estate Condominium for $550.8 million, in what may be Singapore's biggest residential collective sale this year.

And in this week's Life Picks, assistant Life editor Olivia Ho shares more about the upcoming Singapore Writers Festival. The event's organisers are challenging audiences' preconceptions towards 'low-brow' and 'high-brow' literature with a line-up that includes television personality Tan France and romance writer Julia Quinn.