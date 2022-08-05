The Big Story: Demand for ringgit spikes as Malaysia currency hits new low against Singdollar

Crowds are queuing up to buy Ringgit, with the Malaysian currency hitting an all-time low against the Singapore dollar.

The Straits Times spoke to some customers who are buying ringgit before heading to Malaysia for the long weekend, while some simply wanted to take advantage of the strong exchange rate.

In other stories, vaccinated persons in Singapore who had Covid-19 during this recent Omicron wave or the one earlier in the year are much less likely to develop long Covid symptoms, according to Dr Barnaby Young, head of the Singapore Infectious Disease Clinical Research Network at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Dr Young talks about what long Covid is, and how common it is in Singapore.