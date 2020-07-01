The Big Story: Day two of campaigning for GE2020; special voting arrangements for certain voters

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On today's episode (July 1), we bring you the highlights as campaigning continues for GE2020.

In light of the Covid-19 situation, the Elections Department also announced a special voting hour on Polling Day for certain groups of voters.

We speak to foreign editor Jeremy Au Yong, who is one of the editors leading ST's election coverage, on his thoughts on the various developments.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the announcement of the 2020 General Election and the cancellation of this year's F1 Singapore Grand Prix.