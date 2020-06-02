The Big Story: Day 1 of S'pore's safe reopening; how retail businesses will be impacted as they remain shut

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Singapore embarks on phase 1 of its safe reopening on Tuesday (June 2), after two months of circuit breaker restrictions aimed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

We speak to education correspondent Amelia Teng and journalist Jolene Ang about the new 'normal' for students, as schools resume lessons and graduating cohorts return to the classroom.

While 75 per cent of Singapore's economy will resume operations in phase 1, retail outlets will remain closed during this phase.

President of the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises, Kurt Wee, discusses the immediate impact this will have on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) here.

We round up the episode with an interview with senior partner and head of dispute resolution practice at Tito Isaac & Co, Mr Justin Chan, on the legal recourse employees have in the event they are told to return to work, even though they do not feel comfortable going back.

