The Big Story: Day 1 of S'pore's phase 2 safe reopening; Masagos on S'pore's food security

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Friday's episode (June 19), multimedia journalists Renee Poh and Kimberly Jow hit the shopping malls and gyms around Singapore to capture the crowds as the nation begins phase two of its reopening.

We then cross live to multimedia journalist Dylan Ang, who is at the heart of Orchard Road, to share with us the crowd situation there during peak hour.

Subsequently, we bring to you highlights of an interview by science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan with Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli on Singapore's food security and sustainability.

We round up the episode with an interview with general manager of Siong Leng Musical Association Seow Ming Xian who is a part of the 30 Days of Art with NAC series to inspire readers during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the announcement of Singapore moving into phase two of its reopening, and the cancellation of this year's F1 Singapore Grand Prix.