The Big Story: Day 1 of Malaysia's lockdown; how GE will be held amid Covid-19 outbreak; China bans journalists from US media outlets

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday's episode (March 18), we speak to Malaysia bureau chief Trinna Leong on how Malaysia is coping with the movement control curbs that began on Wednesday and is expected to continue until March 31.

In Singapore, Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran reiterates that the Manpower Ministry is working with employers to facilitate the supply of accommodation for Malaysian workers who have chosen to stay in Singapore.

We then speak to Associate Professor of Law Eugene Tan on the upcoming General Election, and how it will be affected by the current pandemic.

In Beyond Our Borders, we explore other news that are making headlines around the world. The World Health Organisation calls for more aggressive action to combat the outbreak in South-east Asia, Euro 2020 is postponed to 2021, Australia bans overseas travel, and China bans journalists working for American media outlets.

China correspondent Elizabeth Law ends the show with a discussion on the developments in China, and her experience being under quarantine.

Topics covered in previous episodes include Singaporeans being advised to defer all non-essential travel for 30 days and Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin's new Cabinet.