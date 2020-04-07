The Big Story: Day 1 of circuit breaker; special arrangements should GE be held during Covid-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

On Tuesday's episode (April 7), we talk to Professor David Chan, director of the Behavioural Sciences Institute at Singapore Management University, about the circuit breaker measures in Singapore and how one can cope during this unprecedented period.

The Straits Times also hit the streets to check out the situation on the first day of the circuit breaker measures.

Meanwhile, in Parliament, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing introduced the Parliamentary Elections (Covid-19 Special Arrangements) Bill.

Senior political correspondent Tham Yuen-C discusses whether the Bill covers all the bases in ensuring a safe election amid the pandemic, and if an election would take place during this time..

