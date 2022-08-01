The Big Story: Current Covid-19 wave in S'pore to subside further this week

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

The current Covid-19 wave is likely to subside further this week, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in Parliament on Monday (Aug 1).

He said infection numbers have been falling over the past 10 days and the week-on-week ratio has dipped below 0.9 over the last week.

And noting that Singapore hasn't tightened social restrictions this time, Mr Ong says the country is coping better with each wave.

Meanwhile, DBS senior economist Irvin Seah weighs in on how Singaporeans can better handle the effects of inflation. He looks at groups that might find themselves more vulnerable to inflationary pressures and how they can adjust their spending to cope better.