The Big Story: Curbing community cases a big success, but S'pore not at Covid-19 peak yet: expert

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday's (May 13) episode, Associate Professor Alex Cook of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS) discusses the declining number of new infections in the local community, and weighs in on why he doubts that Singapore has reached its peak.

He also looks ahead to June 1, when the circuit breaker measures are scheduled to ease.

We then speak to entrepreneur Asema Ahmed about the charity drive that she and her husband, venture capitalist Ozi Amanat, had embarked on to donate 1,000 meals to quarantined foreign workers.

Stories covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the Covid-19 resurgence in South Korea, and some businesses which were allowed to reopen following the easing of the tightened circuit breaker measures.