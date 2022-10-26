The Big Story: Crypto retail investors to take risk test, barred from borrowing under proposed rules by MAS

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

To put a check on cryptocurrency speculation by retail investors, the the Monetary Authority of Singapore is proposing a list of rules that will not only make it harder for users to start digital asset trading but also ensure industry players ring-fence this group’s investments.

The proposed measures come on the back of a string of insolvencies of key crypto players such as lender Celsius and hedge fund Three Arrows, who were caught in the crash of stablecoin TerraUSD and its sister token Luna.

In other headlines, four Covid-19 cases infected with the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants have been detected in Singapore as at Oct 23.

All four were imported cases and none was hospitalised, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday, without specifying where the cases came from.

Observations from countries with these cases suggest that the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants are possibly more transmissible than previous BA.5 sub-lineages, but there is currently no evidence that they cause more severe illness, said MOH.