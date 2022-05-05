The Big Story: CPF payouts increased by 25% from 2019 to 2021, set to keep growing for future cohorts

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Central Provident Fund (CPF) monthly payouts have increased with each successive cohort and are set to keep going up for future cohorts as well, according to a trends report by the CPF Board out on Thursday (May 5).

Median payouts have risen by 25 per cent from 2019 to 2021, thanks to income growth, increased labour force participation and overall improvements to the CPF system.

Business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan joins the programme to discuss these findings.

Separately, Archbishop William Goh, the leader of Singapore's Catholic Church, has apologised to the Catholic community here over the crimes committed by a member of a Catholic religious order.

The man was jailed for five years on Thursday for sexual offences against two teenage boys.

The Singaporean, who ST understands is not a priest, pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily having carnal intercourse against the order of nature and one charge under the Children and Young Persons Act.

In other headlines, prices for Housing Board resale flats edged up for the 22nd straight month in April - rising 1.1 per cent, a quicker pace compared with March's 0.7 per cent.

And in this week's Life Picks, food correspondent Eunice Quek shares tips on how to save money when buying groceries.

Correspondent Benson Ang reviews Taiwanese boy band W0LF(S)'s debut album.