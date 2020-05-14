The Big Story: Covid-19's ever-changing profile; mass transit in a post-pandemic world

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Thursday's (May 14) episode, science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan talks about what is currently known about the coronavirus, and how this pandemic has not only shaken up the medical community, but also changed public policy.

Senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan then discusses how Singapore's bus and rail systems need to evolve post-Covid-19.

Stories covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include an interview with Associate Professor Alex Cook of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore on why he thinks Singapore has yet to reach its Covid-19 peak, and the disease's resurgence in South Korea.