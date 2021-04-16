The Big Story: Covid-19 vaccine mixing - beneficial in theory, but more studies needed

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

Former domestic worker Parti Liyani, an Indonesian who was acquitted in a high-profile case last year of stealing from her then employer, is making an unprecedented bid to seek compensation from the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC).

She is the first person to be making an application for compensation under Section 359(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code, which was introduced in 2010, prosecutors told the High Court on Friday (April 16).

Meanwhile, Singapore's non-oil domestic exports saw a better-than-expected upswing last month, surging 12.1 per cent from the same period a year ago.

This is mainly due to higher demand for chips and non-electronics, such as petrochemicals, specialised machinery and pharmaceuticals.

Separately, experts whom The Straits Times spoke to said that mixing Covid-19 vaccines is possible, and could even be beneficial at inciting a more robust immune response. But they also warned that more studies are needed to ascertain efficacy and safety.

We speak to Professor Ooi Eng Eong from the emerging infectious diseases programme at Duke-NUS Medical School. He weighs in on the pros and cons of a mixed-vaccine regimen.

