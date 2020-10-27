The Big Story: Covid-19 risks on planes low if precautions taken

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

On Tuesday (Oct 27), the Manpower Ministry (MOM) announced that about 1,300 jobs are currently on offer in the logistics sector, with about one in three for PMETs.

This makes up over 60 per cent of the more than 2,100 jobs and training openings available as at end-September.

While the risk of contracting Covid-19 during a flight is reduced with measures such as air filtering, passengers should continue to take precautions while on board.

We will speak to Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases physician at Mount Elizabeth Novena's Rophi Clinic, on the steps passengers can take to further mitigate the transmission risk on flight.

Meanwhile, Germany said it will continue to investigate the behaviour of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn when he has been in the European country, warning that there will be immediate consequences if it finds anything illegal.

Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee will share more on the latest protest situation in Thailand.

