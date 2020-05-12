The Big Story: Covid-19 resurgence in South Korea; back to business for hair salons, TCM halls in S'pore

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Tuesday's episode (May 12), multimedia journalist Renee Poh shares more about the situation on the ground as some businesses including hair salons, traditional Chinese medicine halls and other businesses are allowed to reopen following the easing of the tightened circuit breaker measures.

South Korea correspondent Chang May Choon then discusses the potential second wave of coronavirus infections emerging in South Korea, and how the country is scrambling to trace infections linked to a nightclub cluster.

Stories covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include Singapore Airlines expecting unprecedented full-year net loss and Muhyiddin Yassin's term as Malaysia's Prime Minister.