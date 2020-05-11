The Big Story: Covid-19 resurgence in China; foreigners likely to be retrenched first amid economic uncertainty in S'pore

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

On Monday's episode (May 11), China correspondent Elizabeth Law talks about the situation in China, where the threat of a resurgence in coronavirus infections is emerging with the number of new cases increasing.

In Singapore, human resource experts and employers say that foreign workers could be the first group to be retrenched amid cost pressures from the circuit breaker, despite companies' best efforts to retain their foreign staff.

We speak to Mr David Leong, managing director of HR firm PeopleWorldwide Consulting, about this matter and the employment landscape in Singapore.

Singapore composer and chief conductor of the Nuremberg Symphony Kahchun Wong rounds up the episode with a sharing on his virtual tribute to famed composer Beethoven, where he assembled both local and international artists to play Ode To Joy as a mark of global solidarity during the pandemic.

