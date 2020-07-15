The Big Story: Covid-19 lessons from dormitories; ST celebrates 175th anniversary

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Covid-19 developments, Hong Kong implements tougher social distancing rules to fight a spike in new infections. In the United States, biotech company Moderna announces promising early results in its search for a Covid-19 vaccine.

We speak to Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore, on these latest developments. He also shares his thoughts on the situation in the workers' dormitories here.

The Straits Times celebrates its 175th anniversary on Wednesday with a special pullout section featuring the top 10 stories that gripped the nation.

To inspire and uplift readers in the Covid-19 pandemic, The Straits Times commissioned 30 works by local writers and artists together with the National Arts Council. We speak to actor Erwin Shah Ismail on his short film Views.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include Singapore enters technical recession, and two Progress Singapore Party members take up NCMP seats.