The Big Story: Covid-19 community cases continue to decline in S'pore; Malaysia's Parliament session

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Monday's episode (May 18)

On Monday's episode (May 18), we speak to infectious diseases physician Dr Leong Hoe Nam of the Rophi Clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena on whether complacency has begun to set in here as community cases continue to decline.

In Malaysia, Parliament convened for the first time since Perikatan Nasional took over the federal government.

Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh discusses the proceedings of the session, which lasted a day and hosted just a speech from the King. It did not address the planned no-confidence vote on Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

We round up the episode with an interview with National University Hospital's medical specialists, Dr Graeme MacLaren and Dr Jyoti Somani, on their experience taking care of Covid-19 patients in the intensive care unit.

