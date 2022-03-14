The Big Story: Covid-19 antiviral pill to be rolled out at selected polyclinics, PHPCs in phases

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Paxlovid, a new antiviral pill to treat Covid-19, will be rolled out at selected polyclinics and Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) in phases to patients to reduce their likelihood of hospitalisation.

This is the first Covid-19 pill approved by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for use here. HSA noted that Pfizer's clinical studies showed that there were few instances of side effects.

Currently, treatment in the community settings is given based on symptoms such as cough, fever and sore throat.

In other headlines, Singapore's labour market recovery is expected to be sustained this year as business activities continue to pick up, although this could be affected by rising uncertainty in the global economic outlook amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The pace of recovery may be more gradual as most significant improvements were already made last year, the 2021 labour market report by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday (March 14) showed. Domestically, the outlook is likely to be uneven across sectors.

Last year, total employment, excluding migrant domestic workers, rebounded by 41,400 after a sharp contraction of 166,600 in 2020.

Meanwhile, MOM said 117,100 jobs vacancies were available last December.

The figure translates to a ratio of 211 positions available for every 100 unemployed people in Singapore. This is an increase over the 195 positions available for every 100 unemployed persons observed in September 2021.

Mr Patrick Tay, assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), weighs in on these findings.

Overseas, China has reported more local symptomatic Covid-19 cases so far this year than it recorded in all of 2021, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant triggers outbreaks from Shanghai to Shenzhen.

Mainland China reported 1,337 new domestically transmitted Covid-19 cases with confirmed symptoms on March 13, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Monday.

Meanwhile, officials in Shenzhen, China's Silicon Valley, have temporarily suspended public transport and urged people to work at home as they carry out city-wide testing this week following a surge in new cases.

Apple suppliers Foxconn and Unimicron Technology Corp both suspended operations in the southern city on Monday.

China correspondent Elizabeth Law discusses if China's zero-Covid-19 strategy can hold amid the surge in cases.