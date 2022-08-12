The Big Story: Couple allegedly involved in $32m luxury goods scam charged with cheating, fleeing S'pore illegally

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

The couple allegedly involved in a luxury goods scam, related to undelivered items worth $32 million, were hauled to court on Friday afternoon (Aug 12).

Pi Jiapeng, 26, and his wife, Thai national Pansuk Siriwipa, 27, were each handed two charges of cheating and an additional charge of leaving Singapore illegally.

The couple were arrested at a budget hotel in Skudai, a 20-minute drive from the Causeway, as they were about to check into the hotel at about 11pm on Wednesday.

Journalist Nadine Chua joins the programme to discuss this development.

In other news, there are no plans for now to relax Covid-19 rules, including the requirement that people wear a mask indoors, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In response to queries, MOH on Thursday said existing safe management measures will continue to stay in place, even as the latest wave of infections has passed its peak.