The Big Story: Cost not main motivation in Yale-NUS closure, says Chan Chun Sing

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing told Parliament on Monday (Sept 13) that the merger of Yale-NUS College and the University Scholars' Programme into the New College is part of the National University of Singapore's road map to more interdisciplinary learning.

Yale-NUS' high costs are also part of the reason, but not the main motivation behind the decision.

Mr Chan also disclosed that the decision to announce the merger as early as possible was discussed and jointly determined by the two universities.

Current students and staff were not consulted, because discussions between the senior leadership of both sides and their boards concerned "sensitive issues of strategy and finances".

Across the causeway, the first sitting of Malaysia's fourth session of the 14th Parliament took place on Monday. This is also the first parliament meeting under the newly minted government led by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Officiating the start of the session, the King said efforts for a bipartisan and consensus approach in managing the nation is the way forward. He added that he welcomed the government giving the opportunity to others - including MPs - to participate in the administration.

On Sunday, Mr Ismail and Malaysia's main opposition coalition announced a breakthrough in talks for a confidence-and-supply agreement. Both sides said that a "memorandum of understanding" will be inked when Parliament meets.

Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh shares more about these developments.

