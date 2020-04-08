The Big Story: Coping with full home-based learning; Wuhan reopens after 76-day lockdown

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday's episode (April 8), we will talk to tech editor Irene Tham on how parents and their children can adapt to the home-based learning arrangement, which will last from Wednesday to May 4.

Assistant political editor Lim Yan Liang will also discuss the new law that will ban private social gatherings of any size at homes or in public spaces.

Finally, China correspondent Elizabeth Law will round up the episode with her experience in Wuhan, after travelling into the city on the first day it reopened following a 76-day lockdown.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the details of the third round of Budget measures to help Singaporeans through the Covid-19 situation, and the situation on the first day of the circuit breaker measures.