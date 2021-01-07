The Big Story: Congress certifies Biden's election win after Trump supporters crash Capitol

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Thursday's (Jan 7) show, foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar discusses the events that unfolded in the Washington, DC. Supporters of President Donald Trump had marched into the US Capitol building, interrupting a Congress session to formally declare President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November election.

The large mob, donning 'Make America Great Again' merchandise and holding confederate flags, pushed through barricades to enter the building. World leaders and US lawmakers have criticised Trump for his hand in the matter, and express their disappointment over the protest.

Also on the show, journalists Jan Lee, John Liu and Eunice Quek share their Life Picks for the week. Exploring a new drama series and even the best supermarkets to shop at, their picks will give you ideas on how to spend your weekend.

We will also share the latest news from Singapore and around the world.