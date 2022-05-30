The Big Story: Congested S'pore roads suggest that flexi-work arrangements are not sticking

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Amid a tight labour market in 2021, more employees - seven in 10 - received wage hikes, an increase from just six in 10 the year before.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Monday (May 30) that the total wage growth last year among employees who had been with the same employer for at least one year was 3.9 per cent, a similar figure to 2019.

This was an increase from the previous year. In 2020, the year the Covid-19 pandemic hit, total wage growth slowed to 1.2 per cent.

Separately, traffic volume on expressways hit around 95 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels in May, following the easing of most Covid-19 restrictions on April 26.

This was up from 90 per cent in January, according to figures from the Land Transport Authority.

Motorists said traffic overall felt significantly heavier since the lifting of measures, which included allowing all employees to return to the office.

Senior transport correspondent Lee Nian Tjoe weighs in on the findings.

In other news, a yacht that had caught fire on Monday while docked at Marina at Keppel Bay was extinguished in about an hour by firefighters.

No injuries were reported

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it was alerted to the fire at about 11.30am on Monday.

Overseas, fourteen bodies have been recovered so far from the wreckage of a plane that crashed into a mountainside in Nepal with 22 people on board, the country's Civil Aviation Authority said on Monday.