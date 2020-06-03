The Big Story: Concerns over housing foreign workers in residential areas; Hong Kong extends Covid-19 restrictions

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

News that some 36 unused state properties in residential housing estates will be converted to temporary accommodation to house healthy migrant workers by the end of this year has sparked mixed reactions from the public.

We will speak to Nominated MP Walter Theseira on whether people's concerns about security and property prices are reasonable, or based on the "not in my backyard" (Nimby) mindset.

Next, Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang will share more on the coronavirus situation in Hong Kong after an outbreak involving nine people there ended a 16-day streak of zero community infection. It also prompted Chief Executive Carrie Lam to extend movement restrictions that were set to expire.

Stories covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the day 1 of Singapore's safe reopening, and how retail businesses will be impacted as they remain shut.